BM İklim Değişikliği Paneli'nden 'geri dönüşü olmayan nokta' alarmı: Küresel ısınma 2030'a kadar 1.5 derece artacak

"Today’s #IPCC Working Group I Report is a code red for humanity... Global heating is affecting every region on Earth, with many of the changes becoming irreversible."@UN SG @antonioguterres on today's release of the #IPCC's latest #ClimateReport.



PR ➡️ https://t.co/07lVptiIW2 pic.twitter.com/Q1jqlFv5YI