Poly Network'ün 600 milyon dolardan fazla kripto parası çalındı

Poly Network hacked for over $600 million across Ethereum, Polygon, and BSC. https://t.co/e1mJW0gijehttps://t.co/84gmgphqAHhttps://t.co/3ICgaeJgUs



Poly network hasn't even verified their contracts on Ethereum so it's tedious to analyze. Here are my current thoughts 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/WDvMbpGVwN