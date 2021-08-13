SPK'dan 50 izinsiz siteye erişim engeli kararı
© AAbilgisayar
© AA
SPK'nın, izinsiz foreks işlemi yaptığı tespit edilen 50 internet sitesi hakkında erişim engeli kararı aldığı duyuruldu.
Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu'nun (SPK) internet üzerinden izinsiz foreks işlemi gerçekleştiren internet siteleriyle mücadelesi sürüyor.
Kurul, Türkiye'de yerleşik kişilere yönelik olarak internet aracılığıyla yurt dışında kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığı belirlenen 50 internet sitesine erişimin engellenmesi için gerekli hukuki işlemlerin yapılmasına karar verdi.
SPK'nın haftalık bülteninde konu ile ilgili yer alan bilgilere göre kurulun izinsiz işlem gerçekleştirdiği tespit ettiği ve işlem başlattığı siteler şu şekilde:
-https://www.inlordfx.co
-https://www.liberalfxtr25.com
-https://www.indexfx9.com
-https://gkmforex55.com
-https://yurtdisiforex50.com
-https://yurtdisiforex51.com
-https://www.priceboxfx7.com
-https://livafx5.com
-https://fibermarkets25.com
-https://finanscapitalmarkets25.com
-https://caratfx19.com
-https://gafx57.com
-https://www.idolfx28.com
-https://idealfx48.com
-https://balfx39.com
-https://www.hftrade14.com
-https://truvafx30.com
-https://www.forextr75.com
-https://kalefx74.com
-https://www.klasfx102.com
-https://phaseforex71.com
-https://gannmarkets68.com
-https://lotascapital54.com
-https://www.trendfx89.com
-https://olivemarkets85.com
-https://olivemarketsmobile.com
-https://clientzone.olive-markets.com
-https://www.hizlifx136.com
-https://ekolfx123.com
-https://amarketsprofit.org
-https://amarketsprofit.website
-https://www.destekfx76.com
-https://winexmarkets28.com
-https://forlifefx.com
-https://monextr2.com
-https://primetradinginvestmenteu.com
-https://hedefcapitals1.com
-https://www.degerfx19.com
-https://nasil-forexoynanir.net
-https://online.hedefcapitalsonline.com
-https://gazeteforex.org
-https://www.ucretsizforex.net-
-https://www.forexekaydol.org
-http://www.musteriportal.com
-https://www.fxsirketrehberi.com
-https://forextranaliz.com
-https://direct.fxpro.group
-https://forexsirketlerirehberi.net
-https://forexanalizi.org
-https://forexnerede.com
