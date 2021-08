SpaceX, Uluslararası Uzay İstasyonu'na avokado, limon ve dondurma gönderdi

🚀@Space_Station, your package is ready for delivery.



Tomorrow, Aug. 28, a @SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launches to the orbiting lab with tons of cargo, including assortments of cheese, ice cream, & veggies for the crew!



Watch LIVE at 3:15am ET (07:15 UT): https://t.co/mzKW5uV4hS pic.twitter.com/Lfo60gz1Db