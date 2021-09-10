https://tr.sputniknews.com/20210910/fifa-22de-turkiyeden-1-stadyum-1048790793.html

FIFA 22'de Türkiye'den 1 stadyum

FIFA 22'de Türkiye'den 1 stadyum

FIFA 22, 1 Ekim'de oyunseverlerle buluşacak. EA Games, oyunda yer alacak stadyumların listesini paylaştı. Listede Türkiye'den 1 stat yer aldı. 10.09.2021, Sputnik Türkiye

1 Ekim'de oyunseverlerle buluşacak FIFA 22'de yeni stadyumlar tanıtıldı. 100 sahanın yer aldığı oyunda Türkiye'den sadece Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadyumu yer aldı. Oyun, 419.99 TL'den satışa çıkacak.NTV Spor'un derlediğine göre, FIFA 22'de yer alan bazı stadyumların listesi şöyle:- Premier League - Anfield, Brentford, Community Stadium (poslanzamiento), Carrow Road, Elland Road, Emirates Stadium, Etihad Stadium, Goodison Park, King Power Stadium, London Stadium, Molineux Stadium, Old Trafford, Selhurst Park, St. James’ Park, St. Mary’s Stadium, Stamford Bridge, The Amex Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Turf Moor, Vicarage Road, Villa Park.- English Football League - Bramall Lane, Cardiff City Stadium, Craven Cottage, Fratton Park, The MKM Stadium, Kirklees Stadium, Kiyan Prince Foundation, Swansea.com Stadium, Riverside Stadium, Stadium of Light, Stoke City FC Stadium, The Hawthorns, Vitality Stadium.- Ligue 1 Uber Eats - Groupama Stadium, Orange Vélodrome, Parc des Princes. SERIE A TIM - San Siro. LIGA PORTUGAL - Estádio da Luz, Estádio do Dragão. Resto del mundo - Donbass Arena, Otkritie Arena, EREDIVISIE - Johan Cruijff ArenA, MLS - BC Place, Dignity Health Sports Park, Lumen Field, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Providence Park, Red Bull Arena (New Jersey), LIGA BBVA MX - Estadio Azteca. MBS PRO LEAGUE- King Abdullah Sports City, King Fahd Stadium. MEIJI YASUDA J1 - Panasonic Stadium Suita. INTERNACIONAL - Wembley Stadium- Bundesliga - Bay Arena, BORUSSIA-PARK, Deutsche Bank Park, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Olympiastadion, MEWA ARENA, PreZero Arena, Red Bull Arena (Leipzig), RheinEnergieStadion, SchücoArena, Signal Iduna Park, Stadion An der Alten Försterei, Volkswagen Arena, WWK Arena,- Bundesliga 2 - Benteler-Arena, Düsseldorf-Arena, HDI-Arena, Max-Morlock-Stadion, VELTINS-Arena, Volksparkstadion, wohninvest Weserstadion.- La Liga Santander - Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos, Estadio Benito Villamarín, Estadio Ciutat de València, Estadio de la Cerámica, Estadio de Mendizorroza, Estadio de Vallecas, Estadio Mestalla, Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes, Estadio San Mamés, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Nuevo Mirandilla, Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, RCDE Stadium, Reale Arena, Visit Mallorca Estadi, Wanda Metropolitano. LALIGA SMARTBANK - El Alcoraz, Estadio de Gran Canaria, Estadio de Montilivi, Estadio José Zorrilla, Estadio La Rosaleda, Municipal de Butarque, Municipal de Ipurua, LIGA PROFESIONAL DE FÚTBOL - Libertadores de América, Estadio Presidente Perón

