Almanya, ilk kez parlamentoya trans milletvekilleri gönderdi

Tessa Ganserer @GansGruen and Nyke Slawik @nyke_slawik made history on Sunday as the first openly trans women to take up a seat in the German Parliament.



We hope this victory ushers a new dawn for trans rights in Germany. 🏳️‍⚧️



