Güney Kore'de on binlerce işçi, çalışma koşullarının iyileştirilmesi talebiyle sokağa çıktı

© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon Members of the South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions wearing masks and costumes inspired by the Netflix original Korean series "Squid Game" perform during a rally demanding job security in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Thousands of workers gathered ignoring the government's call to cancel the assembly feared to affect the fight against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)