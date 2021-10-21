Kayıt işlemi başarıyla tamamlanmıştır!
Yılın Astronomi Fotoğrafçısı Yarışmasının finalistleri
Güney Kore'de on binlerce işçi, çalışma koşullarının iyileştirilmesi talebiyle sokağa çıktı
Güney Kore'de on binlerce işçi, çalışma koşullarının iyileştirilmesi talebiyle sokağa çıktı
Güney Kore'de on binlerce işçi, çalışma koşullarının iyileştirilmesi talebiyle greve gitti. Sokağa çıkan işçiler, ülkede büyük bir kesiminin gelir eşitsizliği... 21.10.2021, Sputnik Türkiye
güney kore
фото, güney kore, grev, işsizlik, yoksulluk, asgari ücret, eşitsizlik, squid game

Güney Kore'de on binlerce işçi, çalışma koşullarının iyileştirilmesi talebiyle sokağa çıktı

15:39 21.10.2021
Güney Kore'de on binlerce işçi, çalışma koşullarının iyileştirilmesi talebiyle greve gitti. Sokağa çıkan işçiler, ülkede büyük bir kesiminin gelir eşitsizliği nedeniyle 'Squid Games' dizisindeki gibi hayatta kalma mücadelesi verdiğini dile getirdi.
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon

Güney Kore Sendikalar Konfederasyonu üyesi yaklaşık 80 bin işçi, ülkenin dört bir yanında sokağa çıktı.

Güney Kore Sendikalar Konfederasyonu üyesi yaklaşık 80 bin işçi, ülkenin dört bir yanında sokağa çıktı. - Sputnik Türkiye
1/6
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon

Güney Kore Sendikalar Konfederasyonu üyesi yaklaşık 80 bin işçi, ülkenin dört bir yanında sokağa çıktı.

© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon

Greve giden işçiler, Netflix'in izlenme rekorları kıran Güney Kore yapımı 'Squid Game' dizisi karakterleri gibi giyindi.

Greve giden işçiler, Netflix&#x27;in izlenme rekorları kıran Güney Kore yapımı &#x27;Squid Game&#x27; dizisi karakterleri gibi giyindi. - Sputnik Türkiye
2/6
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon

Greve giden işçiler, Netflix'in izlenme rekorları kıran Güney Kore yapımı 'Squid Game' dizisi karakterleri gibi giyindi.

© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon

Binlerce işçi, kayıt dışı ve güvencesiz çalışmanın yasaklanması, asgari ücrete zam gibi başlıklarda taleplerini dile getirdi

Binlerce işçi, kayıt dışı ve güvencesiz çalışmanın yasaklanması, asgari ücrete zam gibi başlıklarda taleplerini dile getirdi - Sputnik Türkiye
3/6
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon

Binlerce işçi, kayıt dışı ve güvencesiz çalışmanın yasaklanması, asgari ücrete zam gibi başlıklarda taleplerini dile getirdi

© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonMembers of the South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions wearing masks and costumes inspired by the Netflix original Korean series "Squid Game" perform during a rally demanding job security in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Thousands of workers gathered ignoring the government's call to cancel the assembly feared to affect the fight against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Güney Kore'de sendikalar greve çıktı - Sputnik Türkiye
4/6
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonMembers of the South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions wearing masks and costumes inspired by the Netflix original Korean series "Squid Game" perform during a rally demanding job security in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Thousands of workers gathered ignoring the government's call to cancel the assembly feared to affect the fight against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Güney Kore'de sendikalar greve çıktı - Sputnik Türkiye
5/6
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonMembers of the South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions wearing masks and costumes inspired by the Netflix original Korean series "Squid Game" attend a rally demanding job security in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Thousands of workers gathered ignoring the government's call to cancel the assembly feared to affect the fight against COVID-19. Korean letters read "Stable youth jobs." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Güney Kore'de sendikalar greve çıktı - Sputnik Türkiye
6/6
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
