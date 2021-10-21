Güney Kore'de on binlerce işçi, çalışma koşullarının iyileştirilmesi talebiyle sokağa çıktı

© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
Güney Kore Sendikalar Konfederasyonu üyesi yaklaşık 80 bin işçi, ülkenin dört bir yanında sokağa çıktı.
1/6
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
Güney Kore Sendikalar Konfederasyonu üyesi yaklaşık 80 bin işçi, ülkenin dört bir yanında sokağa çıktı.
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
Greve giden işçiler, Netflix'in izlenme rekorları kıran Güney Kore yapımı 'Squid Game' dizisi karakterleri gibi giyindi.
2/6
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
Greve giden işçiler, Netflix'in izlenme rekorları kıran Güney Kore yapımı 'Squid Game' dizisi karakterleri gibi giyindi.
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
Binlerce işçi, kayıt dışı ve güvencesiz çalışmanın yasaklanması, asgari ücrete zam gibi başlıklarda taleplerini dile getirdi
3/6
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
Binlerce işçi, kayıt dışı ve güvencesiz çalışmanın yasaklanması, asgari ücrete zam gibi başlıklarda taleplerini dile getirdi
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonMembers of the South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions wearing masks and costumes inspired by the Netflix original Korean series "Squid Game" perform during a rally demanding job security in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Thousands of workers gathered ignoring the government's call to cancel the assembly feared to affect the fight against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
4/6
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonMembers of the South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions wearing masks and costumes inspired by the Netflix original Korean series "Squid Game" perform during a rally demanding job security in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Thousands of workers gathered ignoring the government's call to cancel the assembly feared to affect the fight against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
5/6
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonMembers of the South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions wearing masks and costumes inspired by the Netflix original Korean series "Squid Game" attend a rally demanding job security in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Thousands of workers gathered ignoring the government's call to cancel the assembly feared to affect the fight against COVID-19. Korean letters read "Stable youth jobs." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
6/6
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon