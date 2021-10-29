Kayıt işlemi başarıyla tamamlanmıştır!
Arjantin'de halk, IMF karşıtı eylem düzenledi
Arjantin'de halk, Uluslararası Para Fonu'nu (IMF) protesto etti. İşçi sendikası ve sivil toplum örgütlerinin çağrısıyla Başkent Buenos Aires'in merkezindeki Mayıs Caddesi'nde toplanan binlerce kişi, Ulusal Kongre binasına kadar yürüdü.
© REUTERS / MATIAS BAGLIETTO A demonstrator holds up a sign as members of labor unions march to the National Congress to demand a national budget free from IMF restrictions, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto © REUTERS / MATIAS BAGLIETTO Members of labor unions hold up banners and signs as they take part in a march to the National Congress to demand a national budget free from IMF restrictions, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto © REUTERS / MATIAS BAGLIETTO A demonstrator plays a trumpet as members of labor unions march to the National Congress to demand a national budget free from IMF restrictions, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto © REUTERS / MATIAS BAGLIETTO A demonstrator holds up a banner as members of labor unions march to the National Congress to demand a national budget free from IMF restrictions, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto © REUTERS / MATIAS BAGLIETTO Members of labor unions take part in a march to the National Congress to demand a national budget free from IMF restrictions, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto © REUTERS / MATIAS BAGLIETTO Members of labor unions wave flags and banners as they take part in a march to the National Congress to demand a national budget free from IMF restrictions, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto