'İnternetin kokusu' yapıldı: Ter ve ucuz ofis sandalyesi kokuyor

IT'S A TRAGEDY WE SPEND 50% OF OUR LIFE IN A PLACE THAT DOESN'T EVEN HAVE A SMELL. OR DOES IT?@NEWMODELS_IO "THE INTERNET" FRAGRANCE OUT NOW W/ @HIGHSNOBIETY AND SOCIETY OF SCENT OUT NOW VIA THE 'HIGH ART' SERIES.



INTERVIEW, VIDEO AND SHOP:https://t.co/l99XwkKNSF