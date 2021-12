Devlet televizyonu: İran uzaya yeni uydu roketi fırlattı

Orbital Launch no.146 of 2021 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇷🛰️❌#Iran launched Simorgh SLV, with 3 Payloads!

The SLV was launched from the fortified Imam Khomeini Space Center, south of Semnan.

It reached alt of 470km, speed of 7.3 km/s but failed to put the satellite into orbit!

