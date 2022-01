Tonga'daki felaket: 57 yaşındaki adam 27 saat yüzerek hayatta kaldı

A Miraculous story of survival has been shared on Facebook. Lisala Folau is alleged to have swam 28 hours from Atataa in #Tonga to the main island, Tongatapu-7.5 km away! Lisala was swept away during the #tsunami at 6pm on Saturday. He reached the shore of Sopu at 10pm on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/AtnczGG5Mo