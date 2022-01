ABD, Arnavutluk’ta özel harekat üssü hazırlığında: ‘Washington bu işi yıllardır planlıyor’

#BREAKING:

U.S. SOCEUR has made the decision to locate a forward-based SOF headquarters, on a rotational basis, in Albania!

Click here for the full #news release:

🇺🇸: https://t.co/tZEXzILrLC

🇦🇱: https://t.co/476FR2HyTs#SOFinEurope@FA_Shqiptare @MinMbrojtjes @USEmbassyTirana pic.twitter.com/3G27dQvvW6