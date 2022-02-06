Bir ülke yasta: Hindistan'ın bülbülü sustu
Today the world has lost her nightingale! Thank you #LataDidi for the songs & memories you gave us.— Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) February 6, 2022
Thank you Didi for filling our lives with music.
Today the world is poorer but we will seek solace in your art which will outlive all of us!
Om Shanti .@mvadera#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/8nCLBeKWgh
Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022
I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022
An artist born but once in centuries, Lata-didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her. The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity. My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere. pic.twitter.com/FfQ8lmjHGN— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022
Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022
Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti 🙏🏻
‘God speaks through beautiful voices’— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 6, 2022
Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body. Lataji’s voice has immortalised her for ever. She will live in our hearts through her music. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. RIP Lataji 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/fM1he67o2G
Today heaven truly gained the voice of an angel. I grew up listening to Lata ji’s song and as I mourn her loss today - I know with absolute confidence that unki “awaaz hi pehchan” hai & she has left an indelible mark on our Indian culture for many generations to come. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/obFQsURvvj— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 6, 2022
भारतरत्न #LataMangeshkar जी हमारे बीच से कहीं जा ही नहीं सकती।उनकी छवि और उनकी आवाज़ हर भारतीय के दिल और आत्मा में हमेशा के लिए छाई रहेगी।पर शायद ऊपर देवी देवताओं को भी #लतादीदी की आत्मीय आवाज़ सुनने का दिल किया।सो बुला लिया।वैसे मैं आपके Watsapp messages बहुत मिस करूँगा!💔🥲🙏 pic.twitter.com/7UeZYUIutU— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 6, 2022
Legends remain immortal.. #RIP #LataMangeshkar thank you for the songs🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/RWyZqT5vM1— TheFarahKhan (@TheFarahKhan) February 6, 2022
Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations... Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another. 🙏🙏🙏— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 6, 2022
Through joy, through pain, there was one voice that sang out loud what we felt deep in our hearts. She gave voice to so many of our unsaid feelings... Now that voice is gone and we shall remain in the darkness of the unexpressed. #LataMangeshkar #legend #nightangle #condolence— Vikram Bhatt (@TheVikramBhatt) February 6, 2022
Music just lost its soul, deeply saddened the know that Lata ji is no longer with us. A huge loss for all, her melodious songs will stay in our hearts & minds forever phir is Janam mulaqat ho na ho 🙏— Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) February 6, 2022
Om Shanti🙏 #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/o304J9iqHS
RIP Legend 💔— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) February 6, 2022
Thank you for so many memories
The Nightingale of India #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/zRs2l0cPnr
End of an Golden Era of Indian Music...💔— Akshata Pagade (@AkshataPagade) February 6, 2022
RIP #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/TzxI3NHDLU
Not bollywood but #LataMangeshkar 's voice redefined love ❤ pic.twitter.com/ShcgHDOAX8— ⚡ᴿᵘᵇⁱⁿᵃ ˢᵀᴬᴺ⚡|| MADHU ( ARDH ) (@Rubinadilaik_14) February 6, 2022
It's curtain for the iconic Voice..! Seven decades of a glorious musical journey is finally over!! #RIP #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/hFPaBYtfZ2— Siju Moothedath 💯 (@siju_moothedath) February 6, 2022