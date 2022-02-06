Kayıt işlemi başarıyla tamamlanmıştır!
Bir ülke yasta: Hindistan'ın bülbülü sustu
Bir ülke yasta: Hindistan'ın bülbülü sustu
'Bülbül', 'melodilerin kraliçesi' gibi lakaplarla anılan Lata Mangeshkar'ın hayata gözlerini yumması, 1.4 milyar insanın yaşadığı Hindistan'ı yasta... 06.02.2022
Şarkıcı Lata Mangeshkar'ın (92), Mumbai'de Kovid-19 ve zatürre tedavisi gördüğü hastanede çoklu organ yetmezliği nedeniyle bu sabah öldüğü açıklandı. 2 gün ulusal yas ilan edilen Hindistan'da bayraklar yarıya indirildi. Hint müziği ve müzikal filmlerinin altın çağına damgasını vuran şarkıcının cenazesi için düzenlenecek tam teşekküllü devlet törenine Başbakan Narendra Modi de katılacak. 1929'da sanatçı bir aileye doğan Lata, klasik bir şarkıcı ve tiyatro oyuncusu olan babası Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar'ın yol göstericiliğinde yetişti ve babasının 'Bhaaw Bandhan' adlı oyunundaki popüler bir karakter olan Latika'dan esinlenerek adını Hema'dan Lata'ya değiştirdi.13 yaşından beri şarkı söyleyen Lata Mangeshkar, müzik-film sektöründe kendine özel bir yer edindi ve bülbül gibi şakıyan sesi, duygulu yorumlarıyla dünya çapında milyonlarca kalp kazandı. Sesini, Madhubala, Nutan, Vyjayanthimala, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kajol, Preity Zinta ve daha nicesi dahil 5 kuşak Bollywood aktrisine ödünç veren Lata Mangeshkar, Hindistan ve diğer ülke halklarının 35 dilinde 30 binden fazla şarkı kaydetti. Popüler şarkıları arasında 'Veer Zaara' filminden 'Tere Liye', 'Rang de Basanti' filminden 'Lukka Chuppi', 'Dil Se' filminden 'Jiya Jale', 'Woh Kaun Thi?' filminden 'Lag Jaa Gale' sayılabilecek Lata Mangeshkar'ın kariyerinin köşe taşı, bağımsız Hindistan'ın ilk Başbakanı Cevahirlal Nehru'yu gözyaşlarına boğan 'Aae Mere Watan Ke Logon' isimli yurtsever temalı şarkıydı. Ulusa ve Hint müzik endüstrisine yaptığı katkılardan dolayı Hint sinemasının en yüksek onuru olan Bharat Ratna ve Dadasaheb Phalke Ödülü ile onurlandırılan Lata Mangeshkar, 1974'te Londra'daki Royal Albert Hall'da sahne alan ilk Hindistanlı şarkıcı oldu. Bu sabah 'Hindistan'ın bülbülü'nü kaybetmenin acısıyla yıkılan hayranları, siyasetin ve Bollywood'un önde gelen isimleri, sosyal medyayı taziye mesajlarıyla doldurdu. Acı haberi ilk verenlerden olan Başbakan Narendra Modi, Lata Mangeshkar'ın 'on yıllardır ülkenin film sanayinin dönüşümüne yakından tanıklık ettiğini, Hindistan'ın büyümesini hararetle desteklediğini, güçlü ve kalkınmış bir Hindistan görmek istediğini' hatırlattı. Modi, "Çektiğim acıyı dile getirmekte kelimeler kifayetsiz. Nazik ve sevecen Lata Didi (Abla) bizi terk etti. Ulusumuzda doldurulamayacak bir boşluk bırakarak. Gelecek nesiller, melodik sesiyle insanları büyüleyen eşsiz bir yeteneğe sahip Lata'yı Hint kültürünün güçlü ve cesur destekçisi olarak hatırlayacak" dedi.Cumhurbaşkanı Ram Nath Kovind, 'Lata'nın geniş şarkı yelpazesinin Hindistan'ın özünü ve güzelliğini gösterdiğini ve milyonlarca insanın duygularını dile getirdiğini' tweetledi.Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, film yapımcıları Karan Johar, Vikram Bhatt, Farah Khan gibi çok sayıda Bollywood yıldızı, başsağlığı mesajlarında 'Lata'nın hisli müziğinin ölümsüz kalacağını' vurguladı. 'Bir devrin sonu', 'Hint müzik sanayinin en değerli cevherinin kaybı' saptamalarını yapan nettaşlar, , şarkıcının en sevdikleri şarkıları eşliğinde efsaneye saygılarını sundu.
'Bülbül', 'melodilerin kraliçesi' gibi lakaplarla anılan Lata Mangeshkar'ın hayata gözlerini yumması, 1.4 milyar insanın yaşadığı Hindistan'ı yasta birleştirdi.
Şarkıcı Lata Mangeshkar'ın (92), Mumbai'de Kovid-19 ve zatürre tedavisi gördüğü hastanede çoklu organ yetmezliği nedeniyle bu sabah öldüğü açıklandı. 2 gün ulusal yas ilan edilen Hindistan'da bayraklar yarıya indirildi. Hint müziği ve müzikal filmlerinin altın çağına damgasını vuran şarkıcının cenazesi için düzenlenecek tam teşekküllü devlet törenine Başbakan Narendra Modi de katılacak.
1929'da sanatçı bir aileye doğan Lata, klasik bir şarkıcı ve tiyatro oyuncusu olan babası Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar'ın yol göstericiliğinde yetişti ve babasının 'Bhaaw Bandhan' adlı oyunundaki popüler bir karakter olan Latika'dan esinlenerek adını Hema'dan Lata'ya değiştirdi.
13 yaşından beri şarkı söyleyen Lata Mangeshkar, müzik-film sektöründe kendine özel bir yer edindi ve bülbül gibi şakıyan sesi, duygulu yorumlarıyla dünya çapında milyonlarca kalp kazandı.
Sesini, Madhubala, Nutan, Vyjayanthimala, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kajol, Preity Zinta ve daha nicesi dahil 5 kuşak Bollywood aktrisine ödünç veren Lata Mangeshkar, Hindistan ve diğer ülke halklarının 35 dilinde 30 binden fazla şarkı kaydetti.
Popüler şarkıları arasında 'Veer Zaara' filminden 'Tere Liye', 'Rang de Basanti' filminden 'Lukka Chuppi', 'Dil Se' filminden 'Jiya Jale', 'Woh Kaun Thi?' filminden 'Lag Jaa Gale' sayılabilecek Lata Mangeshkar'ın kariyerinin köşe taşı, bağımsız Hindistan'ın ilk Başbakanı Cevahirlal Nehru'yu gözyaşlarına boğan 'Aae Mere Watan Ke Logon' isimli yurtsever temalı şarkıydı.
Ulusa ve Hint müzik endüstrisine yaptığı katkılardan dolayı Hint sinemasının en yüksek onuru olan Bharat Ratna ve Dadasaheb Phalke Ödülü ile onurlandırılan Lata Mangeshkar, 1974'te Londra'daki Royal Albert Hall'da sahne alan ilk Hindistanlı şarkıcı oldu.
Bu sabah 'Hindistan'ın bülbülü'nü kaybetmenin acısıyla yıkılan hayranları, siyasetin ve Bollywood'un önde gelen isimleri, sosyal medyayı taziye mesajlarıyla doldurdu. Acı haberi ilk verenlerden olan Başbakan Narendra Modi, Lata Mangeshkar'ın 'on yıllardır ülkenin film sanayinin dönüşümüne yakından tanıklık ettiğini, Hindistan'ın büyümesini hararetle desteklediğini, güçlü ve kalkınmış bir Hindistan görmek istediğini' hatırlattı.
Modi, "Çektiğim acıyı dile getirmekte kelimeler kifayetsiz. Nazik ve sevecen Lata Didi (Abla) bizi terk etti. Ulusumuzda doldurulamayacak bir boşluk bırakarak. Gelecek nesiller, melodik sesiyle insanları büyüleyen eşsiz bir yeteneğe sahip Lata'yı Hint kültürünün güçlü ve cesur destekçisi olarak hatırlayacak" dedi.
Cumhurbaşkanı Ram Nath Kovind, 'Lata'nın geniş şarkı yelpazesinin Hindistan'ın özünü ve güzelliğini gösterdiğini ve milyonlarca insanın duygularını dile getirdiğini' tweetledi.
Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, film yapımcıları Karan Johar, Vikram Bhatt, Farah Khan gibi çok sayıda Bollywood yıldızı, başsağlığı mesajlarında 'Lata'nın hisli müziğinin ölümsüz kalacağını' vurguladı.
'Bir devrin sonu', 'Hint müzik sanayinin en değerli cevherinin kaybı' saptamalarını yapan nettaşlar, , şarkıcının en sevdikleri şarkıları eşliğinde efsaneye saygılarını sundu.
