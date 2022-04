WSJ: Suudi Veliaht, Kaşıkçı cinayetini gündeme getiren ABD Ulusal Güvenlik Danışmanını azarladı

MBS hosted President Biden's national-security adviser at his seaside palace last fall. Then he hollered at him. By ⁦@stephenkalin⁩ ⁦@summer_said⁩ ⁦⁦@DavidSCloud⁩ ⁦@DionNissenbaum⁩ ⁦⁦⁦@benoitfaucon⁩ https://t.co/MfLWyDtLff