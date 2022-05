Finlandiya Savunma Komitesi: NATO'ya katılmak en iyi çözüm

Latest opinion poll on ⁦@NATO⁩ membership in Finland.



IN FAVOUR 76%



AGAINST 12%



UNDECIDED 11%



Compare that to our EU referendum in 1994: 57-43%.



The train has not only left the station, but we are now on a TGV towards Nato HQ in Brussels.



