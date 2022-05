Yunanistan Dışişleri Bakanı: İhtiyatlı davranmama lüksümüz yok, keşke Lüksemburg olsaydık

🇬🇷🚩 The Acropolis of Athens this morning.



The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) unfurled 2 banners:



"No to war

No participation

No to the basics of death"



The 🇬🇷 government has signed an agreement with the 🇺🇸 to deploy military bases. pic.twitter.com/nLwUQNH5SU