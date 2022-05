Eurostat: AB'den gönderilen milyonlarca ton atığın yarısını Türkiye alıyor

🗑️➡️🇹🇷Turkey is the largest destination for waste exported from the EU, 14.7 million tonnes in 2021, almost half of the total exports of waste. Followed by:

🇮🇳India (2.4 million tonnes)

🇪🇬Egypt (1.9 million tonnes)

🇨🇭Switzerland (1.7 million tonnes)

