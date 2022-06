Ekvador'da IMF protestoları: 3 bölgede OHAL ilan edildi

© AFP 2022 / CRISTINA VEGA RHOR A demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister during clashes with the police in the framework of indigenous-led protests against the government of President Guillermo Lasso that began on Monday, in downtown Quito on June 16, 2022. - Indigenous Ecuadorans on Thursday block access to the capital, Quito, on the fourth day of protests against high fuel prices and living costs. Indigenous people, who make up over a million of Ecuador's 17.7 million inhabitants, embarked on an open-ended anti-government protest Monday that has since been joined by students and other discontented groups. (Photo by Cristina Vega RHOR / AFP)