24 Haziran Dünya Flamingo Günü

© AFP 2022 / Christof Stache A flamingo sitting in the fur of the mother is pictured in the zoo in Munich, southern Germany, on May 20, 2016. - Pink and red flamingos are among the largest flamingo species. A flamingo chicks hatch after 28 to 32 days from the egg. Then it will be cared for by parents. After half a year Flamingos are already grown.