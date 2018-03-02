ABD'de üniversiteye silahlı saldırı

Michigan polisi, saldırganın 'silahlı olduğu düşünülen siyahi bir erkek' olduğunu ve tehlikeli bu şahsın aranmaya devam ettiğini bildirdi.
UPDATE: The suspect is a black male and considered armed and dangerous. More information will be shared as it becomes available.— City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018
Üniversitenin yaptığı sosyal medya paylaşımına göre güvenlik görevlileri, öğrencilerin ve kampüs personelinin güvenli bir yere sığınmalarını istedi.
There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911.— Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018
Reports of Shots fired at Campbell hall, subject is a male last seen with mustard colored jeans and a blue hoodie, pistol potentially in waistband. He is not in custody and on foot north of Campbell hall. Do not move from where you are #cmich #cmu— Connor Byrne (@ConnorByrn3) March 2, 2018
Üniversitede öğrenim gördüğünü söyleyen Noah Ridenour isimli bir şahıs, sosyal medya üzerinden yaptığı paylaşımda, olayda 2 kişinin yaşamını yitirdiğini bileri sürdü.
I am a freshman at Central Michigan University. I left campus for Spring Break an hour before the shootings. Two of my fellow Chippewas are dead. Our campus is a gun free zone. This monster did not care about laws or human life. He is the problem not the gun. @cnn @FoxNews @nbc— Noah Ridenour (@nridenour42) March 2, 2018
