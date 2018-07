ABD'nin Kudüs Büyükelçiliği, Trump'ın açıkladığının 100 katına mal olacak

Another day — another lie from @realDonaldTrump



He said the US Embassy in Jerusalem would cost $250,000 (https://t.co/Cz4l7F9Hhf). Desbuild Limak D&K has been awarded a $21.2 million contract to do the job.



About 100 times more than he said.



https://t.co/WkSrLmHuA1