Pompeo: İran, Avrupa'da terörist saldırılar planlıyor

Europe isn't immune to Iran-backed terrorism. This month, an Iranian “diplomat” in Vienna was charged in connection with a plot to bomb a rally in France. At the same time the regime is trying to convince Europe to stay in the #IranDeal, it's plotting terrorist attacks in Europe. pic.twitter.com/fqde9xzJj4— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 24, 2018
ABD Dışişleri Bakanı ayrıca İran'ın, kendi halkı, dünya ve Avrupa üzerinde iz bıraktığı, İran'ın kötü niyetli rejimi hakkındaki gerçeklerle yüzleşme zamanı olduğu yorumunu yaptı.
The Iranian regime has left its mark on Europe, the world, and its own people. It’s time to face the facts about #Iran’s malevolent regime. https://t.co/x2ts2XEhUQ— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 24, 2018
İran Dışişleri Bakanlığı Sözcüsü Behram Kasımi, ABD Dışişleri Bakanının açıklamalarının 'ikiyüzlü ve ahmakça' olduğunu belirtmişti.
