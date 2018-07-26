Pence: Rahip serbest bırakılmazsa Türkiye'ye ekonomik yaptırım uygulayacağız

If Turkey does not take immediate action to free Pastor Andrew Brunson and send him home to America, the United States will impose significant sanctions on Turkey until this innocent man of faith is free. pic.twitter.com/GM9WohpMRm— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) 26 Temmuz 2018
'TRUMP ADINA KONUŞUYORUM'
Twitter'dan da açıklama yapan Pence, ABD Başkanı Donald Trump adına konuştuğunu vurgulayarak, Trump adına Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan ve Türk hükümetine bir mesajı olduğunu belirtti:
'HEMEN ŞİMDİ'
''Ya ŞİMDİ Rahip Andrew Brunson'ı serbest bırakırsınız ya da sonuçlarına katlanmaya hazırlanırsınız.''
To President Erdogan and the Turkish government, I have a message, on behalf of the President of the United States of America. Release Pastor Andrew Brunson NOW or be prepared to face the consequences. #IRFMinisterial— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) 26 Temmuz 2018
ABD Başkan Yardımcısı, mesajlarını şöyle devam ettirdi:
''Türkiye eğer bu masum inanç adamını serbest bırakmak için derhal harekete geçmez ve onu Amerika'ya geri yollamazsa, ABD, Andrew Brunson serbest kalana dek Türkiye'ye ağır yaptırımlar uygulayacak.''
If Turkey does not take immediate action to free this innocent man of faith and send him home to America, the United States will impose significant sanctions on Turkey until Pastor Andrew Brunson is free. #IRFMinisterial— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) 26 Temmuz 2018
