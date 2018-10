T.I.'ın klibinde First Lady'yi çıplak olarak canlandıran model ölüm tehditleri aldığını iddia etti

View this post on Instagram

Do you ❤️ Wow, I don’t usually post about haters but I need to, wow!!! This weekend I experienced this with my latest post of TI’s @troubleman31 new teaser of his music video — where I was hired (as an actress) not a stripper to portray Melania Trump @flotus It was a creative choice for me, and also an opportunity to empower women. I stand firmly in my decision to share all of myself in this role. I wanted to be brave, be fearless and for the first time in my life do a role that required nudity. The body is nothing to be ashamed of. In this time where women are finally speaking up about being victimized I felt good about being a strong enough woman to portray a nude First Lady. It was a hard decision for me but I’m proud of myself for being so brave. I send love to all the people who called me names and made accusations or delivered hurtful insults. These are clearly deep wounds inside of you. That have nothing to do with me. For that I am sad and wish you much healing. 💞🙏 To all the political people threatening me, I remind you this is a music video ~ Relax! I am an actress who played the role of #nakedMelania just like when @alecbaldwininsta Portrays Trump on @nbcsnl SNL. So now I start my week wishing you all the best and remember if you don’t have something nice to say, say nothing at all ❤️ Happy Monday. 🦋

