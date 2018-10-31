Kayıt
    Donald Trump ile eşi Melania, Pittsburgh kentinde silahlı saldırıda 11 kişinin öldürüldüğü, 6 kişinin yaralandığı Yaşam Ağacı Sinagogu'nu ziyaret ettii. Haham Jeffrey Myers'ın eşlik ettiği çift, kurbanlar için oluşturulan anıta taş bıraktı.

    Haberciler, Başkan'ı düzeltti: Trump'ın doğum yoluyla vatandaşlık veren tek ülkenin ABD olduğu iddiası yanlış

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    ABD
    Doğum yoluyla vatandaşlık hakkını kaldırmaya soyunan Trump'ın "Bir kişinin gelip dünyaya getirdiği bebeğin 85 yıl boyunca tüm sosyal haklarıyla vatandaş olduğu tek ülke biziz" iddiasının gerçeği yansıtmadığı, basın tarafından kanıtlandı. AP, Trump'ın iddiasını aktaran ilk tweeti 'yanlışlığı belirtilmediği' için sildi.

    Orta Amerika'dan göçmenler, kafileler halinde Meksika'ya yöneliyor ve ABD'ye doğru ilerliyor. 29 Ekim 2018'de Suchiate Nehri'nin tehlikeki sularından çocuklarıyla birlikte geçen göçmenler, Guatemala'dan Meksika'ya giriş yaptı.
    © REUTERS / Adrees Latif
    Trump'tan göçmenlere: Sizi ABD'ye sokmayacağım, her yere kuracağım çadırlarda tutacağım
    ABD'de 6 Kasım'daki Kongre seçimleri öncesi yeni bir göçmen karşıtı dalga başlatan Başkan Donald Trump'ın doğum yoluyla vatandaşlık hakkı veren 150 yıllık anayasal garantiyi kaldıracağını açıklaması, iki tartışma başlattı. İddia ettiği gibi 'başkanlık kararnamesiye tek başına bunu yapabilir mi' ve 'bir kişinin gelip dünyaya getirdiği bebeğin 85 yıl boyunca tüm sosyal yardımlarıyla vatandaş olduğu dünyadaki tek ülke, ABD' mi?

    Trump'ın en azından ikinci iddiasının doğru olmadığı ortaya çıktı. ABD merkezli haber ajansı Associated Press (AP), "Trump, ABD'nin doğum yoluyla vatandaşlık sunan tek ülke olduğunu söyledi. Ama Göç Araştırmaları Merkezi'nin 2010 tarihli raporuna göre bu hakkı sunan en az 30 ülke var" diye haber geçip Twitter'dan tüm dünyaya duyurdu.

    Bununla da kalmayan AP, Twitter'dan tüm dünyaya bir duyuru daha yaptı:

    "Trump'ın ABD'nin doğum yoluyla vatandaşlık sunan tek ülke olduğu iddiasını aktardığımız attığımız ilk tweeti sildik, çünkü orada bu açıklamanın doğru olmadığı belirtilmiyordu."

    ​CNN de CIA World Factbook'a dayanarak toplam 38 ülkenin, 'doğduğu toprakların vatandaşı olma hakkını kazanmaya' ilişkin 'jus soli'yi tanıdığına dair haber yayımladı.

    ABD ordusu
    © AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
    Pentagon'dan Meksika sınırına 5200 asker sevkiyatı
    Habere göre doğum yoluyla vatandaşlık hakkı tanıyanların çoğu Kanada, Meksika, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Nikaragua, Panama, Ekvador, Peru, Bolivya,  Brezilya, Arjantin, Uruguay, Paraguay, Venezüella, Şili, Kosta Rika, Jamaika, Küba gibi Amerika kıtası ve Karayip ülkeleri. Bunun arka planında geçmişte sömürge olmaları ve kitlesel göç almaları yatıyor.

    Asya'da Pakistan, Afrika'da Lesotho da 'jus soli' ülkeleri arasında.

    Bazı ülkeler, 'jus soli'yi sınırlı ya da şartlı uyguluyor.

    doğuştan vatandaş, Jus Soli, doğum yoluyla vatandaşlık hakkı, CIA World Factbook, Göç Araştırmaları Merkezi, CNN, Associated Press (AP), Donald Trump, ABD
