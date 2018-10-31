Haberciler, Başkan'ı düzeltti: Trump'ın doğum yoluyla vatandaşlık veren tek ülkenin ABD olduğu iddiası yanlış

Trump'ın en azından ikinci iddiasının doğru olmadığı ortaya çıktı. ABD merkezli haber ajansı Associated Press (AP), "Trump, ABD'nin doğum yoluyla vatandaşlık sunan tek ülke olduğunu söyledi. Ama Göç Araştırmaları Merkezi'nin 2010 tarihli raporuna göre bu hakkı sunan en az 30 ülke var" diye haber geçip Twitter'dan tüm dünyaya duyurdu.
President Donald Trump says the U.S. is the only country that offers birthright citizenship. But a 2010 study from the Center for Immigration Studies says 30 countries offer that right. By @APLaurieKellman and @catherine_lucey: https://t.co/IuyqItZ4Wt— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) 30 Ekim 2018
Bununla da kalmayan AP, Twitter'dan tüm dünyaya bir duyuru daha yaptı:
"Trump'ın ABD'nin doğum yoluyla vatandaşlık sunan tek ülke olduğu iddiasını aktardığımız attığımız ilk tweeti sildik, çünkü orada bu açıklamanın doğru olmadığı belirtilmiyordu."
We have deleted a tweet about President Trump's claim that the U.S. is the only country that grants birthright citizenship because it failed to note that his statement was incorrect.— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) 30 Ekim 2018
CNN de CIA World Factbook'a dayanarak toplam 38 ülkenin, 'doğduğu toprakların vatandaşı olma hakkını kazanmaya' ilişkin 'jus soli'yi tanıdığına dair haber yayımladı.
[Fact Checking] President Trump has claimed the US is the only nation that grants birthright citizenship — but some three dozen countries around the world currently recognize it https://t.co/vchmJRvNsU— US-Italy Forum (@USITA_forum) 31 Ekim 2018
Asya'da Pakistan, Afrika'da Lesotho da 'jus soli' ülkeleri arasında.
Bazı ülkeler, 'jus soli'yi sınırlı ya da şartlı uyguluyor.
RT CNN "President Trump has claimed the US is the only nation that grants birthright citizenship — but some three dozen countries around the world currently recognize it https://t.co/U7jVwDSOpP pic.twitter.com/o3snuwcBvE"— Brian Hughes (@BrianHughesTV) 31 Ekim 2018
Tüm yorumlar
Yeni yorumları göster (0)