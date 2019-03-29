Trump, Meksika sınırını gelecek hafta kapatmakla tehdit etti

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump yerel saatle güne yine Twitter'dan yaylım etaşiyle başladı. Demokrat Parti yüzünden dünyadaki en zayıf göç yasalarının ABD'de bulunduğunu iddia eden ve Kongre'nin bunu derhal değiştirmesini talep eden Trump, şöyle devam etti:
"Meksika yasadışıların kendi toprakları üzerinden ABD'ye girişini engellemek zorunda. Meksika uzun yıllardır ABD üzerinden servet elde etti. Eğer ABD'ye gelen yasadışı göçü derhal tamamen durdurmazsa, sınırı ya da sınırın büyük bölümünü gelecek hafta kapatacağım."
Uyuşturucu kaçakçılığı da eklendiğine Meksika yüzünden çok para kaybettiklerini öne süren Trump, sınırı kapatmanın iyi bir şey olacağını söyledi.
The DEMOCRATS have given us the weakest immigration laws anywhere in the World. Mexico has the strongest, & they make more than $100 Billion a year on the U.S. Therefore, CONGRESS MUST CHANGE OUR WEAK IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW, & Mexico must stop illegals from entering the U.S….— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 Mart 2019
….through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING…..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 Mart 2019
….the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week. This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and “talk.” Besides, we lose so much money with them, especially when you add in drug trafficking etc.), that the Border closing would be a good thing!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 Mart 2019
