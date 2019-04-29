Kayıt
    Facebook kurucusu Zuckerberg'den eşi için icat: Uyku kutusu

    Instagram / Mark Zuckerberg
    ABD
    Facebook kurucusu Mark Zuckerberg, çocukları yüzünden uyku problemleri çeken eşi için 'Uyku kutusu' isimli bir icat yaptı. Buna göre, Zuckerberg'in eşi her sabah çocukları kontrol etmek üzere saati kontrol ederken uykusunu bölmeyecek, doğru zamanın geldiğini 'Uyku kutusunun' ışığından anlayacak.

    Facebook kurucusu Mark Zuckerberg, eşi Priscilla Chan için yeni bir icat yaptı. 

    Ünlü girişimci tarafından yatağın yanında kullanılmak üzere icat edilen 'Uyku kutusu' isimli aletin özelliği ise sabah saat 6 ile 7 saatleri arasında üzerindeki ışığın yanması. 

    Böylelikle Priscilla Chan, çocukları uyandırma saatinin geldiğini kolaylıkla anlayabilecek. 

    Facebook kurucusu Mark Zuckerberg
    © REUTERS / Reuters TV
    Zuckerberg yine özür diledi: Sorumluluklarımızı yeterince geniş bir şekilde ele alamadık
    'Uyku kutusunu' Instagram üzerinden tanıtan Zuckerberg, şunları söyledi:

    "Anne olmak zordur ve çocuklarımız dünyaya geldiğinden beri Priscilla geceleri zor zamanlar yaşadı. Geceleri uyanıp saatini kontrol ediyordu, ancak çocukların uyandırma saati henüz gelmediği için stres olup geri uyuyamıyordu. Bu yüzden 'uyku kutusu' adını verdiğim bu şey üzerinde çalıştım. Yatağının yanında duruyor ve sabah saat 6 ile 7 arasında loş bir ışık yakıyor. Böylelikle birimizin çocukları uyandırmak üzere kalkması gerektiğini anlayabilecek. Ve alet saati göstermediği için eğer gece yarısı uyandıysa endişelenmeden uyumaya devam edebilecek. Alet bugüne kadar beklediğimden de iyi çalıştı ve o şimdi geceleri uyuyabiliyor. 

    Bir mühendis olarak eşimin daha iyi uyuyabilmesi için bir icat yapmak sevgimi ve şükranlarımı göstermek için en iyi yöntemlerden biri. Bazı arkadaşlarım da bunun gibi bir şey istediklerini söylediler, bu yüzden daha fazla insan için uyku kutusu üretmek isteyen bir girişimci çıkma ihtimaline karşı bunu buraya bırakıyorum"

    View this post on Instagram

    Being a mom is hard, and since we've had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night. She'll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can't fall back asleep. So I worked on building her what I call the "sleep box". It sits on her nightstand, and between the hours of 6-7am it emits a very faint light -- visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping. And since it doesn't show the time, if she wakes up in the middle of the night, she knows to just go back to sleep without having to worry about what time it is. So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night. As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude. A bunch of my friends have told me they'd want something like this, so I'm putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!

    A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) on

    Etiketler:
    Instagram, Facebook, Uyku, icat, Priscilla Chan, Max Zuckerberg
