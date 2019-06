Umurunda mı dünya: Trump'ın asli derdi Air Force One'ın dış tasarımını değiştirmek

OFFICIAL and HUGE: Justin Trudeau's socks feature Romulan Birds of Prey!* This more than compensates for the sad mauve of his shoelaces.



*NOT to be confused with Romulan Warbirds, whose wings—unlike both Romulan and Klingonese eyebrows—are downsweeping#StarTrek#JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/DwQxdeQZPk