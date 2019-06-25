Sanders'tan '1.6 trilyon dolarlık öğrenci borçlarını iptal' teklifi

Sanders, Senatoya sunduğu söz konusu yasa teklifine ilişkin, Twitter'dan açıklama yaptı.
Sen. Bernie Sanders announced a plan today to erase the country’s $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. https://t.co/qTdLv5wAxu pic.twitter.com/yK2gXJUkTr— CNBC (@CNBC) June 24, 2019
Bu rakamın Wall Street'te yapılan finansal işlemlerden elde edilecek paradan karşılanması gerektiğini belirten Sanders, "Bu yasa teklifi, öğrencilerin yüksek eğitim almak gibi doğru olan bir şeyi yaptığı için ömür boyu borç ödemeye mahkum edilme saçmalığını ortadan kaldırıyor" dedi.
'BORÇLAR ADİL DAĞITILMIYOR'
Öte yandan, Sanders, öğrencilere eğitim için verilen borçların adil bir şekilde dağıtılmadığına da dikkati çekerek, siyahi ve Latin Amerika asıllı öğrencilere haksızlık yapıldığını ifade etti.
Student debt disproportionately impacts African Americans and Latinos. 12 years after starting college, the median Black borrower owes more than he or she has taken out in the first place.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 24, 2019
Canceling student debt is an act of racial and economic justice. https://t.co/9dQs7TE0CK
Orta gelirli siyahi Amerikalı öğrencilerin mezuniyetten 12 yıl sonra bile beyaz öğrencilere göre çok daha borçlu olduğunu kaydeden Sanders, "Bu borçların iptal edilmesi aynı zamanda ırksal ve ekonomik adaleti de sağlayacaktır" ifadesini kullandı.
Thank you to @RepJayapal and @Ilhan for your bold leadership as co-sponsors of college for all and debt cancellation in the U.S. House.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 24, 2019
To tax Wall Street and stop the student debt crisis, we need a movement. Working together, we will #CancelStudentDebt for 45 million Americans. pic.twitter.com/xCp8veCQRe
Somali asıllı Müslüman Kongre üyesi İlhan Omar ve ABD Kongresinin en genç üyesi New York Temsilcisi Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez de söz konusu yasa teklifine destek verdiğini açıkladı.
Student loans are a scam.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2019
That’s why I join @BernieSanders, @RepJayapal & @IlhanMN to forgive ALL student loans AND make colleges tuition-free.
PS: for the cost of the GOP tax scam (~$2 TRILLION), we could’ve already forgiven every student loan in America w/ billions left over. https://t.co/GXRHHWoKai
Yasa teklifine ilişkin Kongrede basın açıklaması yapan vekiller, kamu üniversitelerine ve yüksek okullara ücretsiz ders verme çağrısında bulundu.
