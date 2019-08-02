Trump: Kuzey Kore’nin füze denemeleri aramızdaki anlaşmayı ihlal etmiyor

'BAŞKAN KİM, BENİ HAYAL KIRIKLIĞINA DÜŞÜRMEK İSTEMEZ'
“Başkan Kim, güven ihlali ile beni hayal kırıklığına düşürmek istemez” diyen Trump, Kim Jong Un liderliğindeki Kuzey Kore’nin ABD ile işbirliği halinde kazanımlarının limitsiz olacağını vurguladı. ABD Başkanı, “Başkan Kim, ülkesi için muazzam ve güzel bir vizyona sahip ve yalnızca benim başkanı olduğum ABD bu vizyonu gerçeğe dönüştürebilir. O bunu yapacaktır çünkü bunu yapmamaktan kaçınan oldukça zeki biri. Ve arkadaşı Başkan Trump’ı hayal kırıklığına uğratmaz” dedi.
.....Chairman Kim does not want to disappoint me with a violation of trust, there is far too much for North Korea to gain - the potential as a Country, under Kim Jong Un’s leadership, is unlimited. Also, there is far too much to lose. I may be wrong, but I believe that......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019
....Chariman Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the United States, with me as President, can make that vision come true. He will do the right thing because he is far too smart not to, and he does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019
