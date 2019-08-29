ABD'den Lübnan merkezli bankaya 'Hizbullah' yaptırımı

Bakanlık, bankanın Trust Insurance Co. SAL, Trust Insurance Services SAL ve Trust Life Insurance Co.SAL isimli iştiraklerini de listeye ekledi.
Kıdemli Beyaz Saray yetkilisi, gazeteci Matthew Keys'e yaptığı açıklamada şu ifadeleri kullandı:
"Bu tüm bankalara, Hizbullah'ı veya diğer terör örgütlerini destekledikleri tespit edilirse ABD mali sisteminden sert bir biçimde koparılacaklarına dair mesaj gönderecek."
"It sends the message to any bank anywhere...that they're going to be cut off, severely cut off from the U.S. financial system [if they are found to be in support of Hezbollah or other terrorist organizations]," Sr. White House official says. https://t.co/ayYWasg9oC— Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) August 29, 2019
Bu adımın, 25 Ağustos'ta İsrail'in güney Beyrut banliyösüne yönelik İHA'lı saldırı girişiminden sonra İsrail ve Hizbullah arasındaki gerilimin arttığı bir dönemde gelmesi dikkat çekti.
