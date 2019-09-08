Trump, Taliban'la devam eden barış görüşmelerini durdurdu

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, bir ABD askerinin de öldüğü Kabil'deki saldırıdan dolayı Taliban'la devam eden barış görüşmelerini durdurduğunu söyledi.
Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight. Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019
Tüm yorumlar
Yeni yorumları göster (0)