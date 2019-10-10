DeGeneres-Bush dostluğu Hollywood'da şok etkisi yarattı

Eğlence sektörü, sevilen ve sayılan talk şov sunucusu Ellen DeGeneres'in 'savaş suçlusu' olarak kabul gören George W. Bush'la dostluğunun nasıl karşılanacağı konusunda ikiye bölündü.
Ünlü sunucunun 11 Eylül 2001 saldırıları sonrası Afganistan ve Irak işgalinde yüz binlerce insanın ölümüyle birlikte anılan eski Başkan Bush'la pazar günü bir NFL maçında iki kafadar portresi çizmesi, "Biz seni Hollywood'un liberal gay şahsiyeti bilirdik" tepkisiyle karşılaştı.
Maça eşcinsel evliliği yaptığı aktris eşi Portia de Rossi ile giden DeGeneres, sunduğu programın açılışında kendini şöyle savunmaya çalıştı: "George Bush ile arkadaşım. Benimle aynı inançları paylaşmayan pek çok insanla arkadaşım. Hepimiz farklıyız. Hepimizin farklı olmasının sorun olmadığını unutmuşa benziyoruz." Mesajını "Herkese nazik ve sevecen olalım" diye tamamladı.
Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here’s the whole story. pic.twitter.com/AYiwY5gTIS— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 8, 2019
Ruffalo şu yanıtı paylaştı:
"Pardon, George W. Bush'un (ABD'nin başını çektiği işkence, Iraklıların ölümleriyle yerlerinden olmaları ve kendisinin akılsızlığına hizmet eden ordumuzun hem duygusal hem de diğer türlü aldığı derin yaralar dahil) Irak Savaşı'nda işlenen suçlardan adalet karşısına çıkarılmasına dek sevecenlikten söz etmeye başlayamayız."
Sorry, until George W. Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War, (including American-lead torture, Iraqi deaths & displacement, and the deep scars—emotional & otherwise—inflicted on our military that served his folly), we can’t even begin to talk about kindness. https://t.co/dpMwfck6su— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 9, 2019
Ruffalo'nun yanıtı bugün öğleden sonraya dek yaklaşık 72 bin retweet ve 316 bin beğeni aldı.
SARANDON DA ELEŞTİRDİ
Oscar ödüllü ünlü aktris Susan Sarandon da DeGeneres'i meseleyi 'pek çok kez savaş suçlusu olmakla itham edilmiş değil de farklı görüşte biriyle takılmaktan ibaret göstermekle' suçladı.
“But missing the point entirely, DeGeneres framed the issue as simply a matter of her hanging out with someone with different opinions, not a man repeatedly accused of being a war criminal.” https://t.co/OCyYEfNRQl— Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) October 8, 2019
Öncesinde Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell ve Taye Diggs, DeGeneres'in savunmasına Holyywood'dan destek veren isimler olmuştu.
Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör
Ama sosyal medya üzerinden dışa vurulan sert tepkiler, Hollywood'a ağır darbe etkisi yarattı.
That a million dead Iraqis don’t matter one iota to the Hollywood elite. https://t.co/6z119E1Q4I— Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) October 10, 2019
Bu arada bazıları da Bush'a verilen tepkinin kendisinin pek çok kanlı politikasını devam ettiren halefi Barack Obama'ya neden gösterilmediğini sorguladı. DeGeneres'in, Nobel Barış Ödülü'ne layık görülmüş ve eşcinsel evliliklerini yasallaştırmış Obama'yla daha da yakın dostluğu var.
Claiming Bush is some monster while worshipping Obama even though they did the same things abroad🤔— Dave Weber (@Dave_Weber86) October 9, 2019
Bush and Obama bro! They’re both war criminals!!— Dodgers High Correspondent (@42o_Bandit) October 9, 2019
*Nobel Peace Drones™— Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 9, 2019
Obama must be brought to justice for his drone strikes that killed thousands of civilians.— ed (@eleventy17) October 9, 2019
Mark Ruffalo (correctly) calling out George Bush for being a war criminal, responsible for the displacement and death of millions— HeroAssange (@HeroAssange) October 9, 2019
The same is true for Obama. He started 5 wars and displaced even more people than Bush
However, Obama is a media darling who Mark gushes over
100% on Bush. You forgot to add Obama & Clinton though. No reason to root for justice against one war criminal, while giving a free pass to others. It makes it partisan, rather than ethical.— Life Coach (@jimlyons3000) October 9, 2019
Eski first lady Michelle Obama'nın Bush'a gösterdiği sevecenlik de gündeme getirilerek çifte standart sorgulaması derinleştirildi.
People ripping Jameela Jamil and the celebs in these screenshots but it was tumbleweed 101 when Michelle Obama was getting regular sweeties fixes from George W. Bush & going above and beyond duty in friendly optics. Woke Twitter, incl Mark Ruffalo, are selective about call outs. pic.twitter.com/snNYZEbAWM— Independent Thinker (@ThinkIndep) October 9, 2019
It's funny how Mark Ruffalo can criticize Ellen, who was an actual person affected by Bush's ignorance, but not a peep about Michelle Obama who admits to having a special FRIENDSHIP with GW.https://t.co/9UM1BP8GpY— Anthony Joseph (@Anthony45525826) October 9, 2019
Tüm yorumlar
Yeni yorumları göster (0)