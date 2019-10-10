Kayıt
16:48 10 Ekim 2019
    George W. Bush ile Ellen DeGeneres, Green Bay Packers ile Dallas Cowboys maçında birlikte takılırken

    DeGeneres-Bush dostluğu Hollywood'da şok etkisi yarattı

    © Fotoğraf : YouTube
    ABD
    ABD'nin LGBT hakları savunuculuğuyla da tanınan ünlü sunucu Ellen DeGeneres'in haysiyeti, eski ABD Başkanı George W. Bush'la kanka gibi takıldığına dair görüntülerin ardından tartışmaya açıldı. DeGeneres'in 'herkese sevecenlik' savunusuna, aktör Ruffalo'dan 'Bush Irak Savaşı'ndaki suçlardan yargılanmadan sevecenlikten söz etmeyin' itirazı geldi.

    Eğlence sektörü, sevilen ve sayılan talk şov sunucusu Ellen DeGeneres'in 'savaş suçlusu' olarak kabul gören George W. Bush'la dostluğunun nasıl karşılanacağı konusunda ikiye bölündü. 

    Barack Obama - Tom Hanks
    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    Obama, özgürlük madalyalarını taktı
    9

    Ünlü sunucunun 11 Eylül 2001 saldırıları sonrası Afganistan ve Irak işgalinde yüz binlerce insanın ölümüyle birlikte anılan eski Başkan Bush'la pazar günü bir NFL maçında iki kafadar portresi çizmesi, "Biz seni Hollywood'un liberal gay şahsiyeti bilirdik" tepkisiyle karşılaştı.

    ​Maça eşcinsel evliliği yaptığı aktris eşi Portia de Rossi ile giden DeGeneres, sunduğu programın açılışında kendini şöyle savunmaya çalıştı: "George Bush ile arkadaşım. Benimle aynı inançları paylaşmayan pek çok insanla arkadaşım. Hepimiz farklıyız. Hepimizin farklı olmasının sorun olmadığını unutmuşa benziyoruz." Mesajını "Herkese nazik ve sevecen olalım" diye tamamladı.

    ABD Başkanı Barack Obama- Ellen DeGeneres
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Obama'dan 'giderayak' itiraf: Washington bazen sıkıyor
    Vanity Fair dergisinin bu sürpriz dostluğu 'Ellen DeGeneres, George W. Bush ve koşulsuz sevecenliğin sınırları' başlığıyla haberleştirmesi üzerine 'Avengers' süper kahraman filmleri dizisindeki 'Incredible Hulk' rolüyle dünya çapında tanınan başarılı aktör Mark Ruffalo'dan çok sert tepki geldi.

    Ruffalo şu yanıtı paylaştı:

    "Pardon, George W. Bush'un (ABD'nin başını çektiği işkence, Iraklıların ölümleriyle yerlerinden olmaları ve kendisinin akılsızlığına hizmet eden ordumuzun hem duygusal hem de diğer türlü aldığı derin yaralar dahil) Irak Savaşı'nda işlenen suçlardan adalet karşısına çıkarılmasına dek sevecenlikten söz etmeye başlayamayız."

    Görevi 2009'da Barack Obama'ya devreden Bush ise yağmurdan korunmak için başına örttüğü muşambayla fotoğrafçıların ilgisini çekti.
    © REUTERS / Rick Wilking
    Bush, yağmurlukla mücadelesini anlattı
    RUFFALO BÜYÜK YANKI YARATTI

    Ruffalo'nun yanıtı bugün öğleden sonraya dek yaklaşık 72 bin retweet ve 316 bin beğeni aldı.

    SARANDON DA ELEŞTİRDİ

    Oscar ödüllü ünlü aktris Susan Sarandon da DeGeneres'i meseleyi 'pek çok kez savaş suçlusu olmakla itham edilmiş değil de farklı görüşte biriyle takılmaktan ibaret göstermekle' suçladı. 

    ​Öncesinde Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell ve Taye Diggs, DeGeneres'in savunmasına Holyywood'dan destek veren isimler olmuştu.

    Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

    Shes my 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 @theellenshow

    kristen bell (@kristenanniebell)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

    Ama sosyal medya üzerinden dışa vurulan sert tepkiler, Hollywood'a ağır darbe etkisi yarattı.

    Bu arada bazıları da Bush'a verilen tepkinin kendisinin pek çok kanlı politikasını devam ettiren halefi Barack Obama'ya neden gösterilmediğini sorguladı. DeGeneres'in, Nobel Barış Ödülü'ne layık görülmüş ve eşcinsel evliliklerini yasallaştırmış Obama'yla daha da yakın dostluğu var.

    Eski first lady Michelle Obama'nın Bush'a gösterdiği sevecenlik de gündeme getirilerek çifte standart sorgulaması derinleştirildi.

    ABD Ulusal Futbol Ligi (NFL), Mark Ruffalo, George W. Bush, Ellen DeGeneres, Michelle Obama, Barack Obama
