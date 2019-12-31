Trump, ABD'nin Irak Büyükelçiliği'nin basılmasından İran'ı sorumlu tuttu

Trump "İran, Irak'taki ABD Büyükelçiliğine yapılan saldırıyı organize ediyor. Bundan tümüyle sorumlu tutulacak" diyerek şu tweeti paylaştı:
Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
