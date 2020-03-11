ABD'nin başkenti Washington'da koronavirüs salgını nedeniyle OHAL ilan edildi

Washington DC Belediye Başkanı Muriel Bowser, yaptığı basın toplantısında, bölgede artan Kovid-19 vakaları nedeniyle olağanüstü hal ilan ettiklerini duyurdu.
LIVE: Providing an update on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the District. For a stream with captions visit https://t.co/44CwI7bWqr. To learn more visit https://t.co/MEWs6uPfsI. https://t.co/Z3TuyCZEHf— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 11, 2020
Bowser, ABD'nin başkentinde 6 yeni koronavirüs vakasına daha rastlanıldığını bildirdi.
Breaking: D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced six new coronavirus cases in the District on Wednesday and declared a state of emergency in the nation’s capital, giving her the power to order mandatory medical quarantines and to make price gouging illegal. https://t.co/PuBdIQXPyU— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 11, 2020
Tüm yorumlar
Yeni yorumları göster (0)