New York Valisi'nden Trump'a: 30 bin solunum cihazı lazım, 400 yolluyorsunuz, ölecek 26 bin kişiyi siz belirleyin

Düzenlediği basın toplantısında, New York'ta 25 binden fazla vaka olduğunu ve bulaşma oranlarının her 3 günde bir 2 katına çıktığını duyuran Vali Andrew M. Cuomo, eyalette salgının beklenenden erken vurduğunu, yavaşlatılamadığını ve zirve noktasının beklenenden daha yüksek olacağını söyledi.
At the Javits Center in New York City making an announcement. WATCH: https://t.co/ylMDR0U440— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 24, 2020
Continuing livestream. WATCH: https://t.co/W5ZIKyIUOp— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 24, 2020
ABD'de salgının merkezi haline gelen New York'ta vaka sayısının astronomik şekilde arttığı ve tıbbi malzemelerin tükenmek üzere olduğu uyarısında bulunan Vali Cuomo, ''New York'un yardıma ihtiyacı var'' vurgusu yaptı.
New York needs 30,000 ventilators.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 24, 2020
It will be the difference between life and death.
The federal government must provide these ventilators.
Only the federal government has the power to deliver.
I do not understand the reluctance to use the federal Defense Production Act to manufacture ventilators.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 24, 2020
If not now, when?
The federal government must distribute ventilators based on need.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 24, 2020
We need them in New York NOW.
After New York gets past the apex of this pandemic, I will transport the ventilators myself wherever they are next needed.
Cuomo, New York için yeterli desteğin verilmediğini Trump yönetiminin yüzüne şöyle vurdu:
"Federal Acil Yönetim Ajansı, 400 suni solunum cihazı gönderiyor. 30 bine ihtiyacım varken 400 tane ile ne yapabilirim? Bu durumda ölecek 26 bin kişiyi siz belirleyin, çünkü sadece 400 suni solunum cihazı gönderiyorsunuz.''
.@NYGovCuomo on @realDonaldTrump + @FEMA’s promise to send immediate supplies to NY:— Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) March 24, 2020
"You sent 400 ventilators. What I am going to do with 400 ventilators when I need 30,000? You pick the 26,000 who are going to die."
Trump'ın 'eyaletlere milyonlarca maske gönderileceği' açıklamasına değinen Cuomo, ''Ben söze değil eyleme bakarım. Hani nerede suni solunum cihazları, laboratuvar önlükleri ve eldivenler'' diye çıkıştı.
Salgının daha önceki 45 gün tahminlerinin aksine 2-3 hafta içinde zirveye çıkacağını aktaran Cuomo, eyalette 140 bin yatağa ihtiyaç duyulduğunu söyledi.
The apex of this pandemic is higher & sooner than we thought.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 24, 2020
We believe we are 14-21 days away from this apex.
We are scaling hospital capacity as fast as humanly possible.
I will turn this state upside down to get the hospital beds we need.
We had projected a need for 110K hospital beds at the apex of this virus.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 24, 2020
The rate of infection is INCREASING and the curve has increased.
New projections show we may need 140K beds.
NYS is doing everything we can on every level to slow the spread.
We need your cooperation.
Koronavirüs vaka sayısının 25 bini geçtiği New York'ta, 210 kişi de hayatını kaybetti.
John Hopkins Üniversitesi verilerine göre ise ABD genelinde vaka sayısı 46 bin 805'e ölü sayısı 593'e ulaştı.
My mother is not expendable. Your mother is not expendable.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 24, 2020
We will not put a dollar figure on human life.
We can have a public health strategy that is consistent with an economic one.
No one should be talking about social darwinism for the sake of the stock market.
We are not willing to sacrifice 1-2% of New Yorkers.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 24, 2020
That’s not who we are.
We will fight to save every life we can.
I am not giving up.
