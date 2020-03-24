Kayıt
    New York Valisi Andrew Cuomo

    New York Valisi'nden Trump'a: 30 bin solunum cihazı lazım, 400 yolluyorsunuz, ölecek 26 bin kişiyi siz belirleyin

    ABD
    Koronavirüs pandemisinin yeni merkezi olacağı öngörülen ABD'de New York eyaletinin valisi Andrew M. Cuomo, hastalığı ciddiye almayan ve ihtiyaçları karşılamayan Başkan Donald Trump ile yönetimine isyan etti.

    Düzenlediği basın toplantısında, New York'ta 25 binden fazla vaka olduğunu ve bulaşma oranlarının her 3 günde bir 2 katına çıktığını duyuran Vali Andrew M. Cuomo, eyalette salgının beklenenden erken vurduğunu, yavaşlatılamadığını ve zirve noktasının beklenenden daha yüksek olacağını söyledi. 

    ABD'de salgının merkezi haline gelen New York'ta vaka sayısının astronomik şekilde arttığı ve tıbbi malzemelerin tükenmek üzere olduğu uyarısında bulunan Vali Cuomo, ''New York'un yardıma ihtiyacı var'' vurgusu yaptı.

    Cuomo, New York için yeterli desteğin verilmediğini Trump yönetiminin yüzüne şöyle vurdu:

    "Federal Acil Yönetim Ajansı, 400 suni solunum cihazı gönderiyor. 30 bine ihtiyacım varken 400 tane ile ne yapabilirim? Bu durumda ölecek 26 bin kişiyi siz belirleyin, çünkü sadece 400 suni solunum cihazı gönderiyorsunuz.'' 

    Trump'ın 'eyaletlere milyonlarca maske gönderileceği' açıklamasına değinen Cuomo, ''Ben söze değil eyleme bakarım. Hani nerede suni solunum cihazları, laboratuvar önlükleri ve eldivenler'' diye çıkıştı. 

    Salgının daha önceki 45 gün tahminlerinin aksine 2-3 hafta içinde zirveye çıkacağını aktaran Cuomo, eyalette 140 bin yatağa ihtiyaç duyulduğunu söyledi. 

    Koronavirüs vaka sayısının 25 bini geçtiği New York'ta, 210 kişi de hayatını kaybetti. 

    John Hopkins Üniversitesi verilerine göre ise ABD genelinde vaka sayısı 46 bin 805'e ölü sayısı 593'e ulaştı.

