ABD'nin Florida eyaletinde sosyal medya yasaklarını meneden yasa yürürlüğe girdi

Florida’s Big Tech Bill is for everyday Floridians. We know there’s a problem when BIG TECH DEPLATFORMS THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES but they let AYATOLLAH KHOMEINI TALK ABOUT KILLING JEWS — THAT’S WRONG!



Full Clip on Rumble: https://t.co/nRBP0EOYBC pic.twitter.com/Ayo0LFePqO