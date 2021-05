'Siyah Yaşamlar Önemlidir' hareketinin kurucusu istifa etti

After almost 8 years, we say see you later to the last of our founders, Patrisse Cullors, who's served BLM whole-heartedly. We reflect on the impact Patrisse had on BLM, & we are in deep gratitude.



Patrisse, we are in awe of you always. #ThankYouPatrisse 🌻🌻🌻 pic.twitter.com/MOWP38DYpT