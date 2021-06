Burkina Faso'da, Togo'ya kaçırılmak üzere ülkeye sokulan 555 kaplumbağa ele geçirildi

Impressive seizure of 555 land tortoises🐢in Burkina Faso🇧🇫, thks to close cooperation w/ the #AIRCOP Task Force in Mali🇲🇱A false CITES permit was used to export the turtles to Lomé🇹🇬 Water and Forest 👮‍♀️👮from the Task Force participate in post seizure investigation #wildlife pic.twitter.com/h2AIVAhITY