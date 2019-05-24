Everest tırmanışında insan trafiği: 3 dağcı öldü

Nepal’de yer alan ve dünyanın en yüksek dağı olan Everest’in zirvesine yapılan ve yaklaşık 320 dağcının katıldığı tırmanışta, oluşan insan trafiğinin 3 dağcının hayatını kaybetmesine neden olduğu duyuruldu.
As if climbing Everest wasn't dangerous enough - a record number of climbing permits and a narrow window of good weather this year have resulted in queues and bottlenecks near the summit.@AFPgraphics showing the route to the summit of Mount Everest from Nepal pic.twitter.com/v8m1SaAKRO— AFP news agency (@AFP) May 24, 2019
Dağcı Nirmal Purja, Instagram üzerinden paylaştığı fotoğrafın açıklamasında, zirveye kadar insan trafiğinin olduğunu duyurdu. Dağın zirvesine yakın olan bölgeye aynı zamanda ‘ölüm bölgesi’ deniyor.
Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör
On 22 nd of May, I summited everest at 5:30 am and lhotse 3:45 pm despite of the heavy traffic ( roughly 320 people ). Today I have just arrived at the Makalu base camp, I will be going for the summit push from the base camp directly. . Like it, tag it and share it if you love how the project possible 14/7 is rolling 🤙🏼 . I will update more once I’m done with Makalu . Much love to all my supporters and sponsors. @antmiddleton @bremontwatches , DIGI2AL, @hamasteel , @summitoxygen Royal Hotel, Ad construction group, MTC/FSI , @everence.life @brandingscience Premier Insurance, OMNIRISC, Intergage @inmarsatglobal . . . . #nimsdai #believer #uksf #sbs🐸 #projectpossible #14peaks7months #persistence #humanendeavour #selfbelief #positivemindset #beliveinyourself #elitehimalayanadventures #alwaysalittlehigher
TOPLAMDA 300’DEN FAZLA KİŞİ HAYATINI KAYBETTİ
Everest dağının zirvesi 8 bin 848 metre yükseklikte bulunuyor. 1953 yılında ilk tırmanışı yapıldı. 1953’ten bu güne Everest’te 300’den fazla dağcının hayatını kaybettiği belirtiliyor.
