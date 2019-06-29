Altun'dan G20 Zirvesi paylaşımı

Altun, Twitter hesabından yaptığı paylaşımda, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın G20 Zirvesine ilişkin değerlendirmelerde bulunmak üzere, Japonya'nın Osaka şehrinde bir basın toplantısı düzenleyeceğini hatırlattı.
President @RTErdogan will hold a press conference today at 1630 hours in Osaka, Japan to reflect on the G20 summit. We would like to thank Japan for hosting this successful and timely event, which concentrated on trade wars and protectionism among other issues.— Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) June 29, 2019
The President will also address the most recent developments regarding the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, including the @AgnesCallamard report, in his closing statement.— Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) June 29, 2019
President @RTErdogan held tête-à-tête meetings with world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the margins of this year’s summit. He will reflect on those meetings at today’s press conference.— Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) June 29, 2019
