Hindistan'da bina çöktü: En az 40 kişi mahsur

Yerel basındaki haberlere göre, Mumbai'ye bağlı Dongri'de 4 katlı bir bina çöktü.
#Breaking #Exclusive Visuals | Over 40 people feared trapped as entire structure has collapsed. @NDRFHQ team rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/PwjY1vIApQ— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 16, 2019
İtfaiye ve Ulusal Afet Müdahale Gücü ekipleri, binanın enkazı altında kaldığı belirtilen en az 40 kişiyi kurtarma çalışmalarına başladı.
#Buildingcollapse rescue operations in progress. https://t.co/O04HrkIooi pic.twitter.com/hDKE1XnMbw— Richa Pinto (@richapintoTOI) July 16, 2019
Çöken binanın eski olduğu, bitişiğindeki binaların da itfaiye ekipleri tarafından güvenlik nedeniyle tahliye edildiği öğrenildi.
#Buildingcollapse: #Fire brigade said that the #building in #Dongri was ground plus three storey & the entire #building came crashing down. People have been trapped within the debris and search #operation is currently ongoing with the help of JCB, fire brigade and BMC labourers https://t.co/TVMNUBMuHv pic.twitter.com/QxDTAc0FUw— Richa Pinto (@richapintoTOI) July 16, 2019
Tüm yorumlar
Yeni yorumları göster (0)