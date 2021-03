ABD ve İngiltere'den Çin'e 'Uygur' yaptırımı

Breaking: in a triple-whammy, now the U.S. Dept of Treasury slaps GLOBAL MAGNITSKY sanctions on two Xinjiang officials also sanctioned today by EU and UK:

Wang Junzheng (XPCC) and Chen Mingguo (Xinjiang PSB).



Alarm bells ringing yet in Zhongnanhai?https://t.co/99364RcV14 pic.twitter.com/sO1jZSZPhJ