Hindistan'da dağdan kopan kayalar 9 turistin ölümüne neden oldu

जब प्रकृति रौद्र रूप दिखाती है



The spot is near Badseri village about 3 km ahead of Sangla enroute Chitkul. One Tempo Traveller was coming from Chitkul reported hit by rock fall. Casualties feared. ITBP teams rushed to the spot for rescue. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/r64qEGGida