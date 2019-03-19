Hollanda polisi: Zanlı Gökmen Tanış ile ölenler arasında herhangi bir bağ tespit edilmedi

Utrecht polisinin Twitter hesabından yapılan açıklamada "Dün akşam gerçekleştirilen saldırının ana şüphelisi, 37 yaşındaki kişi Utrecht, Oudenoord'da bir evde yakalandı. Şüpheli ile mağdurlar arasında herhangi bir bağ tespit edilemedi" ifadeleri kullanıldı.
Last night the policed reported that the main suspect, a 37-year old man from Utrecht, was arrested in a house at the Oudenoord in Utrecht. No direct relations have been found between the main suspect and the victims. #24oktoberplein— Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 19, 2019
Utrecht polisi ayrıca, başka bir açıklamasında saldırıda yaşamlarını yitirenlerin 19 yaşında bir kadınla, 28 ve 49 yaşlarındaki iki erkek olduğunu da açıkladı. Üç kişinin de ağır yaralı olduğunu duyuruldu.
Three people were killed by the shooting. The victims are a 19 y/o woman from Vianen and two men from Utrecht. They were 28 and 49 y/o. Also three people were severely injured (a woman (20) from Utrecht, a man (74) from De Meern and a woman (21) from Nieuwegein. #24oktoberplein— Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 19, 2019
