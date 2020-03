Eski AP Türkiye raportörü Kati Piri'den AB'ye eleştiri: Türkiye'ye verilen sözler tutulmadı

Which part?

- lifting visa requirements by end 2016?

- 6 billion € until 2018 (and no new funding foreseen)?

- upgrading of Customs Union? (blocked by Council)

- the opening of new accession chapters? (Never happened)

- large scale resettlement? (Only 25.000 refugees in 3 yrs) https://t.co/u6a4Aff6lK