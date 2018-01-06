NASA'nın ilk mekik komutanı hayatını kaybetti

ABD'li astronot Apollo 16 ile 21 Nisan 1972 tarihinde Ay'da yürüyüş gerçekleştirmişti.
JOHN YOUNG KİMDİR?
John W. Young, 24 Eylül 1930’da San Francisco, Kaliforniya doğdu. Saatte 13 kilometre hızla Ay yüzeyindeki hız rekoruna sahiptir. Apollo 16 ile 21 Nisan 1972 tarihinde Ay’da yürüdü. En uzun astronot görevini yapmış kişilerden biriydi. Ay’a iki kez gitmişti. (biri yere inmeden Apollo 10 ile). Uzayda 6 kez uçmuş tek astronottur. NASA'da 42 sene çalışıp 2004'te emekli oldu.
We're saddened by the loss of astronaut John Young, who was 87. Young flew twice to the Moon, walked on its surface & flew the first Space Shuttle mission. He went to space six times in the Gemini, Apollo & Space Shuttle programs. pic.twitter.com/l4nSwUCMIq— NASA (@NASA) January 6, 2018
Tüm yorumlar
Yeni yorumları göster (0)