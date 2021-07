Çin, sinyal aktarımı uydusu 'Tienlian I-05'i fırlattı

[China’s 22nd launch in 2021] At UTC 15:53 July 6, data relay satellite Tianlian-1 05 was launched to GTO by #CZ3C (#LM3C) rocket at Xichang Launch Center, Sichuan. The satellite, with previously launched Tianlian-1 01-04 and Tianlian-2 01 forms the global relay satellite system. pic.twitter.com/gU4UcxPzns