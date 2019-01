Galapagos'un Santiago Adası, Darwin'den beri ilk kez iguana gördü

Over 1,400 Galapagos land iguanas were successfully released onto Santiago Island, where they were wiped out by invasive species almost 200 years ago. The last sighting of one was made on the island by Charles Darwin in 1835. https://t.co/jdQFRUYgbf #Galapagos #Iguana #Darwin pic.twitter.com/2oRTt4k9mb