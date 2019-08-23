Kayıt
    Amazon'da haftalardır devam eden yangına ünlülerden de tepki yağdı: Bu küresel bir felaket

    © REUTERS / UESLEI MARCELINO
    Brezilya’da Amazon yağmur ormanlarında arka arkaya çıkan ve haftalardır süren orman yangınları, ünlü yıldızların da tepkisine neden oldu.

    Brezilya'da kasıtlı yangın çıkarılan Amazon ormanları, kerestecilik, çiftçilik ve madencilikle yağmalanıyor.
    © REUTERS / BRUNO KELLY
    Brezilya'da Bolsonaro etkisi: Amazon ormanları yangınlarla yok olma noktasında
    Brezilya'nın Amazon ormanlarında haftalardır devam ederken yangın, ünlü yıldızların da tepkisini çekti. Madonna’dan Leonardo DiCaprio’ya kadar pek çok yıldız, küresel felaket uyarısında bulundu, Brezilya’nın ‘ticaret yanlısı’ Devlet Başkanı Jair Bolsonaro’dan daha fazlasını yapmasını istedi.

    ABD’li ünlü şarkıcı Madonna, Instagram hesabından paylaştığı mesajda, “Başkan Bolsonaro, lütfen politikalarınızı değiştirin ve sadece kendi ülkenize değil tüm gezegene yardım edin” ifadelerini kullandı.

    DICAPRIO: SEÇİM ZAMANI GELDİĞİNDE...

    Çevreci tutumuyla bilinen ünlü aktör Leonardo DiCaprio da hayranlarına Amazon için mücadele eden gruplara bağış yapma çağrısında ve daha bilinçli yurttaş olma çağrısında bulundu.

    Bir uyarı daha yapan DiCaprio, “Seçim zamanı geldiğinde iklim krizinin aciliyetini anlayan ve gereken cesur adımı atabilecek liderlere oy verin” dedi.

    #Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. 🔥 The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January.⁣ ⁣ The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. ⁣ ⁣ The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do?⁣ ⁣ ✔ As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. ⁣ ✔ Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. ✔ Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. ⁣ ✔ Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains.⁣ Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. ✔ When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy.⁣ ⁣ #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis 📸: @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com

    'YÜREK PARÇALAYICI'

    Twitter’da da ‘#PrayforAmazonia’ (Amazon için dua edin) ve ‘#SaveTheAmazon’ (Amazonları kurtarın) etiketleriyle pek çok mesaj paylaşıldı.

    ABD’li reality şov yıldızı Kris Jenner, “Bu kahredici! İnsan yaşamı için, bitkiler ve hayvanlar için ve gezegenimiz için” yorumunu yaptı.

    ​Küba-Amerika asıllı şarkıcı ve söz yazarı. Camila Cabello da, “Bu yürek parçalayıcı ve korkutucu. Ne yapıyoruz? Resmen evimizin bir mucizesini yok ediyoruz. Çok üzgünüm dünya” mesajını paylaştı.

    RONALDO DA KATILDI

    Portekizli ünlü futbolcu Cristiano Ronaldo da tepki gösterenler arasındaydı. Ronaldo, “Amazon yağmur ormanları dünyadaki oksijenin yüzde 20’sinden fazlasını üretiyor ve son üç haftadır yanıyor. Gezegenimizi kurtarmaya yardımcı olmak bizim sorumluluğumuz” dedi.

    'NOTRE DAME KADAR DİKKAT ÇEKMEDİ' ELEŞTİRİSİ

    ​İngiliz şarkıcı Ellie Goulding ise ‘çifte standarda’ dikkat çekti ve “Bazı şeyleri göremezsiniz. Notre Dame (Katedrali) yandığında dünya çapında feryat kopmuştu” ifadelerini kullandı.

    © REUTERS / BRUNO KELLY
    Bolsonaro: Amazon Ormanları'nı çevreciler yakıyor
    Benzer şekilde İngiliz model ve oyuncu Cara Delevingne de yangına müdahale konusunda ağır davranılmasını ve yetersiz ilgi gösterilmesini eleştirdi. Delevingne, “Dünya üzerindeki en önemli ekosistemlerden biri. Farkındalık yayın” dedi.

    REKOR SEVİYEDE

    ‘Dünyanın akciğeri’ olarak kabul edilen Amazon’daki orman yangını sayısı bu yıl şimdiden rekor seviyeye ulaştı. Şimdiye kadar 72 bin 843 yangın tespit edildiğini açıkladı.

    Orman yangınlarındaki bu rekor artış, Brezilya'da sağcı lider Jair Bolsonaro'nun devlet başkanlığı görevine geldiği Ocak ayından bu yana yaşandı. Bolsonaro seçim kampanyası esnasında Amazon ormanlarının altındaki madeni varlıkların çıkarılması ve bölgenin tarıma açılması gibi konularda vaatlerde bulunmuştu.

    Jair Bolsonaro, Cristiano Ronaldo, Leonardo DiCaprio, Madonna, Tepki, Yangın, Amazon, Amazon yağmur ormanları, Brezilya
