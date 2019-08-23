Amazon'da haftalardır devam eden yangına ünlülerden de tepki yağdı: Bu küresel bir felaket

ABD’li ünlü şarkıcı Madonna, Instagram hesabından paylaştığı mesajda, “Başkan Bolsonaro, lütfen politikalarınızı değiştirin ve sadece kendi ülkenize değil tüm gezegene yardım edin” ifadelerini kullandı.
View this post on Instagram
The Fires Are Raging and The Amazonia continues to burn.........This is a devastation to Brazil—to the indigenous people who live there and the-plant and animal species that make this the most important bio-diverse Forest!!! President Bolsonaro please change your policies and help not only your country but the entire planet. No economic development is more important than protecting this land. 🙏🏼 we need to WAKE -UP!! The future of the rainforest affects the future of the world! 🌎🌏🌍 #prayforamazonia #amazonrainforest #brazil #wakeup
DICAPRIO: SEÇİM ZAMANI GELDİĞİNDE...
Çevreci tutumuyla bilinen ünlü aktör Leonardo DiCaprio da hayranlarına Amazon için mücadele eden gruplara bağış yapma çağrısında ve daha bilinçli yurttaş olma çağrısında bulundu.
Bir uyarı daha yapan DiCaprio, “Seçim zamanı geldiğinde iklim krizinin aciliyetini anlayan ve gereken cesur adımı atabilecek liderlere oy verin” dedi.
View this post on Instagram
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. 🔥 The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January. The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do? ✔ As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. ✔ Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. ✔ Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. ✔ Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. ✔ When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy. #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis 📸: @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com
'YÜREK PARÇALAYICI'
Twitter’da da ‘#PrayforAmazonia’ (Amazon için dua edin) ve ‘#SaveTheAmazon’ (Amazonları kurtarın) etiketleriyle pek çok mesaj paylaşıldı.
ABD’li reality şov yıldızı Kris Jenner, “Bu kahredici! İnsan yaşamı için, bitkiler ve hayvanlar için ve gezegenimiz için” yorumunu yaptı.
This is devastating!!! To human lives, to plants and animals, and to our planet. #prayforamazonia #savetheamazon https://t.co/gofpHUFs5n— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) August 22, 2019
Küba-Amerika asıllı şarkıcı ve söz yazarı. Camila Cabello da, “Bu yürek parçalayıcı ve korkutucu. Ne yapıyoruz? Resmen evimizin bir mucizesini yok ediyoruz. Çok üzgünüm dünya” mesajını paylaştı.
View this post on Instagram
this is heartbreaking and terrifying 💔💔💔 This makes me want to cry with frustration. what are we DOING? We’re literally destroying our miracle of a home 😭😭😭 I’m so sorry, earth 💔💔💔#AmazonRainforest #Repost @leonardodicaprio with @get_repost ・・・ #Regram #RG @IamNickRose: Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest rain forest on the planet, creating 20% of the earth’s oxygen, basically the lungs of the world, has been on fire and burning for the last 16 days running, with literally NO media coverage whatsoever! Why?
RONALDO DA KATILDI
Portekizli ünlü futbolcu Cristiano Ronaldo da tepki gösterenler arasındaydı. Ronaldo, “Amazon yağmur ormanları dünyadaki oksijenin yüzde 20’sinden fazlasını üretiyor ve son üç haftadır yanıyor. Gezegenimizi kurtarmaya yardımcı olmak bizim sorumluluğumuz” dedi.
The Amazon Rainforest produces more than 20% of the world’s oxygen and its been burning for the past 3 weeks. It’s our responsibility to help to save our planet. #prayforamazonia pic.twitter.com/83bNL5a37Q— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 22, 2019
'NOTRE DAME KADAR DİKKAT ÇEKMEDİ' ELEŞTİRİSİ
İngiliz şarkıcı Ellie Goulding ise ‘çifte standarda’ dikkat çekti ve “Bazı şeyleri göremezsiniz. Notre Dame (Katedrali) yandığında dünya çapında feryat kopmuştu” ifadelerini kullandı.
REKOR SEVİYEDE
‘Dünyanın akciğeri’ olarak kabul edilen Amazon’daki orman yangını sayısı bu yıl şimdiden rekor seviyeye ulaştı. Şimdiye kadar 72 bin 843 yangın tespit edildiğini açıkladı.
Orman yangınlarındaki bu rekor artış, Brezilya'da sağcı lider Jair Bolsonaro'nun devlet başkanlığı görevine geldiği Ocak ayından bu yana yaşandı. Bolsonaro seçim kampanyası esnasında Amazon ormanlarının altındaki madeni varlıkların çıkarılması ve bölgenin tarıma açılması gibi konularda vaatlerde bulunmuştu.
